Thanksgiving travel: Gas prices fall, but still more than last year

FILE PHOTO: Motorists navigate holiday traffic ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday on I-495, the Capital Beltway, on November 24, 2026 in McLean,Virginia. According to AAA, gas prices continue to fall nationwide ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, one of the busiest travel times of the year. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Gas prices for the Thanksgiving travel push have come down compared to recent weeks.

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The national average as of Nov. 25 was $3.5866, according to AAA.

The highest prices, which are between $3.8767 and $5.5829, were in states such as Alaska, Hawaii, California, and Washington.

The lowest prices, which are between $2.9321 and $3.2698, were in states such as Texas, North Carolina, Georgia, and Ohio.

Click here to find our state’s average costs.

The highest gas prices on Thanksgiving Day were in 2022, when the national average was $3.58.

The White House said “gas prices are tumbling down,” but while officials noted that they are at the “lowest price in eight months,” it isn’t as low as last year.

The Hill said a year ago, gas was on average $3.07. When the publication compared it to Tuesday’s average of $3.61, it was a 54-cent difference.

Still, CNN noted that the average price has dropped 56 cents through the first 24 days of November.

AAA said there would be no fuel report this week due to the holiday.

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