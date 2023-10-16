Texas A&M freshman dies after falling from third-floor balcony of dorm

Student dies: A freshman at Texas A&M died after apparently falling from the balcony of a dormitory. (Wellesenterprises/iStock )

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A freshman at Texas A&M University was found dead on Sunday in the courtyard of a student dormitory after apparently falling from a third-floor balcony, authorities said.

>> Read more trending news

According to a statement from Joe Ramirez, the university’s vice president for student affairs, the student, Brittney Romero, apparently fell from the balcony at Dunn Hall on campus, KBTX-TV reported.

Romeo was a health major at the university, Ramirez said.

According to the University Police Department, Romero fell from a third-floor balcony at Dunn Hall. https://t.co/aBb2HVlECr — KCENNews (@6NewsCTX) October 16, 2023

“It is with deep sadness that I confirm that a Texas A&M student passed away early this morning,” Ramirez wrote in a statement. “Britney Romero was a freshman health major. Our hearts ache for Britney’s family and friends. They have our deepest sympathies and support as they navigate this devastating loss.”

The circumstances surrounding Romero’s death have not been released, but police have requested an autopsy, KCEN-TV reported. The autopsy was ordered by the Brazos County Justice of the Peace, according to NBC News.

“We want to emphasize that Texas A&M’s top priority is our commitment to the well-being and safety of all our students,” Ramirez said in his statement. “We intend to conduct a thorough and comprehensive review of what happened immediately. We know this is difficult news to share with our student body.”