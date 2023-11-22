Taylor Swift Billboard’s top artist of 2023

Taylor Swift 2023 (FILES) US singer-songwriter Taylor Swift performs during her Eras Tour at Sofi stadium in Inglewood, California, August 7, 2023. "The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I'm overjoyed to tell you that it'll be coming to the big screen soon," Swift said on social media August 31, 2023. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images) (MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Taylor Swift completes a tremendous year at the top of Billboard’s 2023 year-end Top Artists after dominating the Billboard 200 albums and the Billboard Hot 100 Songs this year.

Swift became the first artist to finish as the year-end top artist in each of three decades (the 2000s, the 10′s and 20′s) after taking the title in 2015 and 2009. She joins Adele as the only other artist to be the year-end top artist three times. Adele won in 2016, 1012, and 2011.

Swift has dominated the Billboard charts over the past 14 years from her first top-artist win in 2009 to the one this year, 2023, is the longest of any act, Billboard reported. Previously she was tied with Usher for the longest span of year-end wins, with six years between her first and second, and Usher’s two wins in 1998 and 2004.

During 1923, she put 13 albums on the weekly Billboard 200 chart, including two that reached No. 1, her 2022 release Midnights and 2023′s Speak Now (Taylor’s Version). Midnights finished as the No. 2 title on the year-end Billboard 200 albums recap. Her 2019 release Lover is No. 9. Along with others in her catalog of albums, Lover saw a resurgence in popularity boosted by her huge career-spanning The Eras Tour.

Swift is the overall top female artist for a seventh year.





