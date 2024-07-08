Target to stop taking personal checks

Target FILE PHOTO: Target will no longer accept checks later this month. (Tada Images - stock.adobe.com)

You can leave your checkbook (if you even have one) at home for the next Target run.

Target announced it would stop taking checks at the checkout beginning July 15, USA Today reported, after its current promotion, Target Circle Week, ends.

The company said the change is due to “extremely low volumes” of customers paying by check, KARE reported.

“Target is committed to creating an easy and convenient checkout experience, and that includes providing our guests with numerous ways to pay,” a company spokesperson told the television station.

Other forms of payment that Target will accept include: cash, credit cards, debit cards, Target Circle cards, digital wallets, SNAP/EBT and pay later services.

Checks will be accepted to pay Target Circle credit card bills, the Star Tribune reported.

According to GoBankingRates.com, 46% of Americans didn’t write a check in 2023, KARE reported. Only about 1% of consumers use checks in stores, according to Javelin Strategy & Research, the Star Tribune reported.

Target is not the only major retailer to stop taking checks. Customers at Aldi and Whole Foods also cannot use checks, the newspaper reported.





© 2024 Cox Media Group