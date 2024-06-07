‘Tallest uninterrupted waterfall’ fed by water pipes

Pipe feeds waterfall FILE PHOTO: Officials in China said they have made a small enhancement to help a waterfall. (Jon - stock.adobe.com)

Yuntai Falls is dubbed the “tallest uninterrupted waterfall” in China, but a hiker has discovered the secret, sharing it in a now-viral video.

The Washington Post reported that millions visit the site annually.

The video was recorded from an area where tourists are not allowed to be, Henan Daily reported, according to the Post.

The BBC said the post read, “The one about how I went through all the hardship to the source of Yuntai Waterfall only to see a pipe.”

Officials at the Yuntai Mountain resort said they made a “small enhancement” to make sure visitors had a good viewing experience.

The officials said in a statement, written as if it was from the waterfall, “Depending on the season, I cannot guarantee that I am in my best condition whenever my friends come to see me,”

The “waterfall” said, “To make your experience of the journey more complete and to make you feel that it’s a worthwhile trip, I underwent a small enhancement so that I could meet my friends in better shape in the dry season.”

There is no information on when the pipes were installed and when they’re used, the Post reported.

Yuntai Mountain Park has a AAAAA rating, the highest given by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, CNN reported.

CCTV, China’s state broadcaster, said the water that is piped to the fall is from a spring and that it does not damage the landscape, the BBC reported.

This isn’t the only waterfall that is helped by pipes.

Tiantai Mountain went dry because of a reservoir built in 2013. It now has pipes that help the water flow on a set schedule, NBC News reported.

Huangguoshu Waterfall is also helped by artificial means after a dam was built nearby , the BBC reported.





