Tall order: CBS Sports’ Tracy Wolfson uses stepladder for interviews at Final Four

Tracy Wolfson, Nate Oats

Tracy Wolfson: The CBS Sports reporter had an easier time interviewing Alabama coach Nate Oats than she did with players during Saturday's Final Four. (Brett Wilhelm/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

GLENDALE, Ariz. — CBS Sports reporter Tracy Wolfson is a giant among interviewers, but she was dwarfed during her postgame chat with Purdue’s Zach Edey after the Boilermakers advanced to Monday’s NCAA men’s basketball title game.

Wolfson, who stands 5 feet, 2 inches, was the subject of memes and jokes as she interviewed the 7-foot-4 Edey, Sports Illustrated reported. So, the veteran journalist, who has worked with CBS Sports since 2004, took her interviewing skills up a step -- by using a stepladder to interview other athletes.

“Tracy, we just ordered you a ladder,” play-by-play announcer Ian Eagle teased Wolfson after finished her interview with the center, who led Purdue to a 63-50 victory against North Carolina State.

Wolfson took the suggestion to heart. When she interviewed 7-foot-2 Donovan Clinghan after Connecticut defeated Alabama 86-72 in Saturday’s second semifinal, Wolfson used a stepladder, according to Sports Illustrated.

“Tracy Wolfson now has a prop, and it’s an effective one,” Eagle said.

“That is right, Ian, you said I needed a ladder, I got myself a ladder,” Wolfson said, according to Deadline.

Naturally, the internet had a field day with the contrast in height. But Wolfson was able to rise above the jokes.

