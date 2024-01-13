Steelers vs. Bills game postponed due to dangerous weather conditions in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Pittsburgh Steelers and Buffalo Bills AFC Wild Card game has been postponed due to weather conditions in Buffalo, New York.
“I’ve been in communication with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell regarding the dangerous conditions in Buffalo this weekend,” New York Gov. Kathy Hochul wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. Hochul said she has consulted with emergency response teams as well as the Buffalo Bills’ leadership and the NFL. They have decided to postpone Saturday’s game until Monday at 4:30 p.m. EST.
The game was originally scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. EST, according to The Associated Press.
Hochul said that Western New York is expecting a major snowstorm, according to WPXI. The storm could bring “life-threatening blizzard conditions.”
“We want our Bills to win, but we don’t want 60 to 70 thousand people traveling to the football game in what is going to be horrible conditions,” Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said, according to WIVB. “(Law enforcement officials) need to be assisting in the middle of a snowstorm, helping those in need, not directing traffic at a football stadium … This is something we all agreed on.”
A travel ban will also go into effect for Erie County on Saturday around 9 p.m. and is expected to last through Sunday at least 6 a.m., according to the news outlet.
