State Fair of Texas evacuated after reported shooting; suspect in custody

Shooting: File photo. The State Fair of Texas was evacuated on Saturday amid reports of a shooting. (Ron Jenkins for the Washington Post)

DALLAS — The State Fair of Texas was evacuated on Saturday night after police received reports of a shooting, authorities said.

The alleged shooting occurred shortly before 8 p.m. CDT at the fair site, located in the Fair Park neighborhood of Dallas, KDFW-TV reported.

A Dallas police call log showed dozens of units responding to Fair Park for an assist-officer call about 7:50 p.m. CDT, according to The Dallas Morning News. Videos from the fair showed a large number of people running and seeking shelter.

One suspect is in custody. — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) October 15, 2023

WFAA-TV, quoting “police sources,” said that two people were shot but there were no fatalities. One person was in custody, according to the television station. Police have not confirmed whether there were any injuries.

The State Fair of Texas wrote on its account on X, formerly known as Twitter, that Dallas police were investigating reports of a shooting and advised residents to “avoid the area” as the fair was being evacuated.

SFT Safety Alert: This is a State Fair Emergency Order. @dallaspd is investigating a shooting at the State Fair. The park is being evacuated. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/WiWRPhy8Hb — State Fair of Texas (@StateFairOfTX) October 15, 2023

The Dallas Police Department tweeted that one suspect was in custody.

Police said that shortly after 8 p.m. CDT, the suspect was in custody, the Morning News reported. That person has not been identified.

Dallas City Council member Adam Bazaldua, whose district includes Fair Park, wrote in a post on X that he had been briefed about the incident by City Manager T.C. Broadnax, according to the newspaper.

Bazaldua said the shooting occurred in the fair’s food court and was “sparked from a dispute between two people who knew each other.” He tweeted that three people were injured.

I have been updated by the City Manager about a shooting that occurred in The State Fair of Texas food court tonight, sparked from a conflict between two people who knew each other. Three people were injured and the shooter is in DPD custody. The park is being evacuated for… — Adam R. Bazaldua (@AdamBazaldua) October 15, 2023





An investigation is ongoing. Police are expected to provide an update later Saturday, according to a tweet from the department.