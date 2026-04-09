Southwest raises checked bag fee due to higher jet fuel costs

Blue barrier tape with the Southwest Airlines logo inside an airport.
Higher fees FILE PHOTO: Southwest has increased the cost for checked luggage. (rarrarorro - stock.adobe.com)
By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Southwest Airlines is the latest company to raise checked bag prices, citing higher jet fuel costs.

Read more trending news

The company, once known for its “bags fly free” policy, will now charge passengers $45 for the first checked bag and $55 for the second, up $10 from its fees that it instituted less than a year ago, The Associated Press reported.

Some passengers will get their first checked bag for free, including some frequent flyers, credit card holders, and active-duty military.

Southwest released a statement announcing the fee increase, which read in part that it made the decision “as part of an ongoing analysis of the business and against the evolving global backdrop,” the AP reported.

The company’s changes took effect on April 9 and apply to new bookings, Fox Business reported.

Jet fuel jumped from $85 to $90 a barrel in February to $209 recently, after the closure of the Strait of Hormuz as part of the war with Iran.

Delta, others raise baggage fees amid rising jet fuel costs

Delta Air Lines, United Airlines and JetBlue already raised their checked luggage prices in recent days.

Latest consumer headlines:

©2026 Cox Media Group

On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599

    More from KKYX

    KKYX Photos