Southern Cal fans throw hands in the air like they just don’t care at Will Ferrell DJs tailgate bash

Will Ferrell and Son Mangus, a sophomore at USC. Will Ferrill gets into the swing of the Southern Cal game by manning the DJ booth at a frat house before the Trojans' game with Arizona last Saturday. Joining him was his son Magnus, 19, a sophomore at the school. (Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for Warner Bros.)

Once a frat boy, always a frat boy.

Will Ferrell stepped up to the turntable last weekend to DJ at the Sigma Alpha Mu fraternity tailgate party before the Trojans’ game with Arizona, something that sounds like his character Frank the Tank in the college comedy “Old School,” in which he played a middle-aged fraternity member, People Magazine and the L.A. Times reported,

A TikTok video showed the proud USC alum with headphones jammed over his head and backward-spun USC leading the crowd in clapping Kanye and Jay Z’s “Paris” and sports anthem “Eye of the Tiger” by Survivor. People reported.

It was Family Weekend at the L.A. campus where Ferrill’s 19-year-old son, Magnus is a sophomore. Ferrill graduated in 1990 with a degree in Sports Information and has remained an active alum ever since.

The 6-0 Trojans are tied for first in the Pac-12 with Washington and Oregon, and ranked 10th in the nation in the Associated Press poll. Led by Heisman Trophy quarterback Caleb Williams, the Trojans squeaked by Arizona 43-41 in a three-overtime thriller, People said.













