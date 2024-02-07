Snoop Dogg, Master P sues Walmart, Post Foods over cereal deal

Snoop Dogg LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 18: Snoop Dogg attends the premiere Of FX's "Dear Mama" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 18, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images) (Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

Rappers Snoop Dogg and Master P have filed a lawsuit against Post Foods and Walmart over “Snoop Cereal.”

Snoop Dogg and Master P founded the company, Broadus Foods in 2002, according to KTTV. Broadus Food partnered with Post Foods to sell items in stores like Walmart.

Snoop Dogg’s real name is Calvin Broadus and Master P’s real name is Percy Miller.

Broadus Foods alleges in their lawsuit that was filed on Tuesday in a court in Minnesota that Post Foods and Walmart are using “deceptive practices,” in order to keep Snoop Cereal off of store shelves, KTTV reported. They claimed that Post Foods and Walmart were sabotaging their deal intentionally.

“Many Walmart stores showed online and in the Walmart employee’s in-store application that Snoop Cereal was sold out or out of stock,” states the complaint, according to CBS News. “However, upon further investigation by store employees, each of these stores had several boxes of Snoop Cereal in their stockrooms that were coded to not be put out on the store shelves.”

Ben Crump who is representing Broadus Foods, said that the move was in retaliation after Snoop and Master P refused to sell the company to Post Foods, Billboard reported.

“Essentially, because Snoop Dogg and Master refused to sell Snoop Cereal in totality, Post entered a false arrangement where they could choke Broadus Foods out of the market, thereby preventing Snoop Cereal from being sold or produced by any competitor,” Crump wrote in the complaint.

The lawsuit claims that there was a breach of contract, fraud, collusion and conspiracy from both Post Foods and Walmart, KNBC reported.

“Walmart values our relationships with our suppliers, and we have a strong history of supporting entrepreneurs. Many factors affect the sales of any given product, including consumer demand, seasonality, and price to name a few,” Walmart said in a statement obtained by KABC.

“Post Consumer Brands was excited to partner with Broadus Foods and we made substantial investments in the business. We were equally disappointed that consumer demand did not meet expectations,” Post Foods said in a statement, KNBC reported.





