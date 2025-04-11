Small plane crashes on Boca Raton interstate, railroad tracks

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Police in South Florida said a small plane crashed near the Boca Raton Airport and Interstate 95.

The flight, which had left the same airport, 10:20 a.m. It was en route to Tallahassee.

Federal Aviation Administration officials said it was a Cessna 310 and had three people on board. It had been airborne for less than 20 minutes.

Fire officials said a car was also involved in the incident.

All three people on the plane were killed. One person in the car had non-life-threatening injuries.

An eyewitness who works near the airport said that he is used to seeing low-flying planes but this time it was different.

“There was a rumble and everyone in the building felt it,” Miguel Coka said. “We are all shocked.”

“I saw the plane, basically, turn, come back, and I heard it and saw it go over our building,” eyewitness Dillon Smith said. When it “came back -- it was looking like maybe it was going toward the airport.”

It is believed that the aircraft had a mechanical issue.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating. The NTSB is the lead agency.

