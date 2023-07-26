Singer Tori Kelly hospitalized after she fainted at an LA restaurant

Tori Kelly hospitalized HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MAY 09: Tori Kelly attends the Los Angeles red carpet premiere of Roadside Attractions & Lionsgate's "Fool's Paradise," a Charlie Day film at TCL Multiplex on May 09, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images /Getty Images)

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Singer Tori Kelly is reportedly in an ICU unit at a Los Angeles hospital after she fainted at a restaurant Sunday night, according to ABC News,

The two-time Grammy winner was having dinner when she felt her heart begin to race and she lost consciousness “for a while,” a source told TMZ. Her dinner companions drove her to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, according to the Times.

The “Never Alone” singer was found to have blood clots in her lungs and in her legs, according to The Los Angeles Times

TMZ reported that Kelly has been “in and out of consciousness during her hospitalization.”

Andre Murillo, Kelly’s husband, shared a video to his Instagram Story of his wife’s verse on her Justin Bieber collaboration, “Where Do I Fit In.”

According to Billboard, Kelly unveiled her first single with Epic Records, “Missin U,” and its Y2K-inspired music video in March.

In 2019, she won best gospel album at the Grammys for her sophomore album Hiding Place and best gospel performance/song for “Never Alone.”

