Baltimore police say multiple people shot on Morgan State University campus

Shooting: Police in Baltimore responded to a report of an active shooter near Morgan State University on Tuesday night. (Zeferli/iStock)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

BALTIMORE — Police in Baltimore said multiple people were shot on the campus of Morgan State University on Tuesday night.

Police and medical personnel responded to the 1700 block of East Cold Spring Lake in Baltimore sometime after 9 p.m. EDT, WBFF-TV reported.

A spokesperson for the Baltimore Police Department told the television station that at least four people were shot, and the shooter is still on campus.

There was no indication of the extent of the victims’ wounds, or whether there were any fatalities.

Officials at Morgan State have asked students to shelter in place, according to WMAR-TV.

This is a developing story.

