Selena Gomez, David Henrie reunite for revival of ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’

Selena Gomez and David Henrie are set to reunite in the pilot for a revival of “Wizards of Waverly Place.”

>> Read more trending news

Gomez, 31, announced Thursday that she will be returning to her role as Alex Russo in the pilot episode for a reboot of “Wizards of Waverly Place,” according to Billboard. She will be producing the show along with her former costar, Henrie.

Henrie will return to his role as Justin Russo. Other cast members included in the pilot are Janice LeAnn Brown, Alkaio Thiele, and Mimi Gianopulos. The project has been ordered at Disney Channel, according to Variety.

The show picks up “after a mysterious incident at WizTech, where an adult Justin Russo has left his wizard powers behind, opting for a normal, human life with his wife (Gianopulos) and two sons (one of whom will be played by Thiele). But he gets a surprise when a powerful young wizard (Brown) in need of training shows up at his door… and Justin must embrace his past to ensure the future of the Wizard World,” according to an official description obtained by Variety.

The original series was created by Todd J. Greenwald and it ran from 2007 through 2012, according to Deadline. It followed the Russo family through adolescence and the challenges of it all while trying to master magic.

“Wizards of Waverly Place” helped launch Gomez’s career. It was also part of the Disney Channel sitcom family that included “Hannah Montana,” “Lizzie McGuire,” “That’s So Raven” and many others, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Deadline was the first to report the pilot order, according to Variety.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 23 Selena Gomez through the years NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 30: Selena Gomez attends a screening of Apple's "Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me" presented by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul of "Spirited" at Metrograph on November 30, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images) (Noam Galai/Getty Images)

©2024 Cox Media Group