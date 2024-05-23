Scottie Scheffler arrest: Police to release video, details Thursday

Scottie Scheffler Scottie Scheffler of the United States looks on from the 18th green during the third round of the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club on May 18, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images, File)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are expected to release details and video Thursday from last week’s arrest of world No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler.

>> Read more trending news

Police arrested Scheffler on charges including second-degree assault of a police officer outside the PGA Championship early Friday morning. In a statement shared after his release, he said the arrest stemmed from “a very chaotic situation” and “a big misunderstanding of what I thought I was being asked to do.”

At an 11:30 a.m. news conference Thursday, Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg and Louisville Metro Police Department Chief Jaquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel will give an update about an internal investigation into the arrest.

“All currently available video footage regarding the incident will be released,” officials said.

Scheffler’s attorney, Steven Romines, told The Athletic that pole camera footage of the arrest will be made public and will be consistent with statements made by Scheffler about the incident, which left a police officer injured. A police spokesperson earlier told ESPN that the detective involved in the case, Bryan Gillis, failed to activate his body camera before Scheffler’s arrest.

“From my understanding, based on the facts I am aware of right now, I understand why bodycam may not have been turned on at the initial contact between Officer Gillis and Mr. Scheffler,” Greenberg said Tuesday, according to ESPN. “I still have questions about why it was not on during Mr. Scheffler’s arrest.”

Under LMPD’s body-worn camera policy, officers are required to activate cameras “prior to engaging in all law enforcement activities and encounters,” with exceptions only for when their cameras are “docked for uploading following a tour of duty,” the Louisville Courier Journal reported.

In a police report, authorities said Gillis was directing traffic outside the Valhalla Golf Course following a fatal collision earlier in the day when Scheffler pulled up, trying to get into the course. Gillis tried to direct Scheffler but he “refused to comply and accelerated forward, dragging Detective Gillis to the ground,” according to the report. Gillis was taken to a hospital with injuries to his left wrist and knee.

Scheffler said Friday that he did not intend to disregard police instructions. Romines said the golfer was going to Valhalla to get ready for his tee time and hadn’t realized that traffic patterns had changed outside the golf course due to the earlier crash.

He told GOLF.com that his client “did not intentionally do anything wrong.”

“He was doing exactly what they told him to do,” he said, adding that Scheffler plans to plead not guilty to charges.

Scheffler is set to be arraigned on charges on June 3, WAVE-TV reported.

© 2024 Cox Media Group