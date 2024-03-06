Royal Caribbean employee hid cameras in bathrooms to spy on women, children, feds say

Accused: Arvin Mirasol is accused of hiding a camera in staterooms to film women and children. (Broward County Sheriff's Office )

A Royal Caribbean cruise ship worker is accused of planting hidden cameras in guest bathrooms to spy on women and children for months, federal authorities said.

Arvin Joseph Mirasol, 34, a native of the Philippines, was arrested in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Sunday, the Miami Herald reported.

According to Broward County Sheriff’s Office online booking records, Mirasol was charged with one count of production and possession of child pornography and six counts of video voyeurism.

Mirasol worked as a stateroom attendant and was responsible for cleaning, restocking towels and making beds in cabins, WTVJ reported.

Federal officials said a guest found a camera inside her stateroom while on the Symphony of the Seas cruise, according to the television station.

According to a criminal complaint filed in the Southern District of Florida, Mirasol came to the attention of authorities on Feb. 26, including the sheriff’s office, U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Homeland Security, the Herald reported. Royal Caribbean officials reported that Mirasol had planted the cameras in staterooms, according to the newspaper.

According to the federal complaint, Mirasol allegedly admitted to spying on the victims when he began working on the Symphony of the Seas in December, WPLG-TV reported.

Mirasol turned over his electronics, including SD cards, an Android cell phone, a camera and an Apple Watch to authorities, according to the Herald. Investigators said they discovered videos of naked women and children undressing in bathrooms, the criminal complaint stated.

“I want to control it, but I can’t,” Mirasol allegedly told federal investigators, according to charging documents.

He allegedly told investigators that, “If I like who is in that room, I place (the camera)” in the room, according to the Herald.

The Symphony of the Seas returned to Fort Lauderdale after an eight-day itinerary and Mirasol was taken into custody the Herald reported. The cruise originated in South Florida, with stops in Aruba, Curacao and Haiti.

“We have zero tolerance for this unacceptable behavior,” the cruise line said in a statement. “We immediately reported this to law enforcement and terminated the crew member, and we will continue to fully cooperate with authorities.”

Mirasol remains in Broward County Main Jail as of Tuesday, online records show.

