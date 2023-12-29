Rogue wave crashes over sea wall, injures 8 in California

Rogue wave Video captured the moment a rogue wave crashed over a sea wall in Ventura, California, on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023, sending people and vehicles scrambling. (Ventura County Police Department, City of Ventura, Ventura County Fire Department)

VENTURA, Calif. — Video shows the moment a huge wave swept over a sea wall and slammed into people on a beach in Ventura, California, sending eight people to the hospital.

The video, shared by officials in Ventura County, showed about a dozen people and two vehicles scrambling to get away from the water, which flooded local streets on Thursday.

The incident happened around 10:50 a.m. as people watched swells from the sea wall near South Seward Avenue, The Los Angeles Times reported.

Capt. Brian McGrath of the Ventura County Fire Department described the injuries to the newspaper as moderate. No life-threatening injuries were reported.

#HighSurf - Watch when a rogue wave hits the beach at the end of Seward Ave in the City of Ventura. This occurred during the high surf advisory at high tide. Because of this wave eight people were transported to local hospitals. Currently the beaches are closed in Ventura County… pic.twitter.com/VlRlgRLhpn — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) December 29, 2023

“It was horrific,” Colin Hoag, who caught the incident on camera, told KTLA. “There was a lot of screaming, a lot of yelling. I didn’t know how far [the wave] would go. I thought, ‘This is a tsunami, is what it looks like to me.’”

Area roads were closed and residents in nearby neighborhoods were advised to leave, police told the Ventura County Star.

“Waves were coming onto the road,” Ventura police Cmdr. Ryan Weeks said. “I think we’ve been out there all day.”

Firefighters were called to help two surfers in distress before a series of rogue waves hit Seaward Avenue, the Star reported. Rescues continued throughout the day Thursday.

County officials warned people to stay alert as high-surf conditions continue.

“A strong, long-period swell driven by distant storms over the Northern Pacific Ocean will continue to impact the Ventura County coastline through this weekend,” officials said. “Breaking wave heights of 10-15 ft with sets to 20 ft are anticipated for much of the Ventura County Coast, particularly west-facing beaches.”

The National Weather Service warned that the coast will see high surf through the weekend.

High surf is peaking today, subsiding some tomorrow & increasing again Saturday w/ similar to slightly higher surf & coastal flooding. USE CAUTION at the beach & STAY WELL BACK from the water's edge! There is a high risk of ocean drowning for surfers & beach goers. #CAwx #SoCal pic.twitter.com/XMcYaS2GC3 — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) December 29, 2023

Area beaches remain closed Friday, according to police.