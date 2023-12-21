Ricardo the Bull gets plush treatment after NJ train track adventure

Ricardo the Bull Presales have begun for Ricardo the Bull, a stuffed version of the 700-pound Texas longhorn who startled commuters on Dec. 14 when he wandered onto the tracks at Newark Penn Station. The steer, left, has found a home at Skylands Animal Sanctuary and Rescue in Sussex County. (Skylands Animal Sanctuary and Rescue, NJ Transit)

By Crystal Bonvillian, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

NEWARK, N.J. — A steer who found himself in the spotlight after wandering onto a New Jersey train track last week is getting more plush treatment — plush toy treatment, that is.

Presales have begun for Ricardo the Bull, a stuffed version of the 700-pound Texas longhorn who startled commuters on Dec. 14 when he wandered onto the tracks at Newark Penn Station. After causing a 45-minute delay between Newark and New York Penn Station, Ricardo was safely sedated and corralled about 3 miles the from the station.

The wayward bull has found a home at Skylands Animal Sanctuary and Rescue, a Sussex County rescue that takes in farm animals that have survived slaughter. According to the sanctuary’s website, the facility’s “232 acres of pastures provide a home to over 400 farmed animals who escaped certain doom.”

Ricardo, who had to be treated for track-related injuries to his hind legs, is getting along fine, sanctuary founder and president Mike Stura said Thursday morning. Stura helped Newark police officers safely capture the escapee.

“He’s doing very well,” Stura said. “Seems like a very nice kid.”

Ricardo and his adventure made headlines across the country. It was not clear where he wandered from, but The Washington Post noted that slaughterhouses tend not to claim runaways due to liability issues if an animal hurts someone or damages property.

According to NJ Transit, the 6-inch plush Ricardos are expected to be released on Jan. 3. The toy’s inspiration, the website states, “captured the hearts of New Jerseyans, as well as the entire nation’s attention.”

“Snuggle up with your very own Ricardo, knowing that a portion of the proceeds will go directly to supporting the real-life Ricardo at the animal sanctuary where he has found refuge,” the website reads.

Stura said he had not been contacted by transit authorities regarding the stuffed animal.

It is unclear how much of the proceeds will go to the steer’s care.

