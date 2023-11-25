Retired NFL quarterback Drew Brees says his ‘right arm does not work’

Drew Brees NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 17: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints looks on against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first quarter in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 17, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Former NFL quarterback Drew Brees revealed that his right arm no longer works.

>> Read more trending news

Brees, 44, in an interview on Tuesday on ESPN Radio said that he can no longer throw with his right arm, CNN reported.

Brees dislocated his shoulder in 2005 with the San Diego Chargers which almost ended his career, ESPN reported. It “put me on the fast track to a degenerative shoulder and all kind of arthritic changes.”

“I’ll let you in on a little fact: I don’t throw with my right arm anymore. My right arm does not work,” Brees said, according to CBS Sports. “So, when I throw in the backyard right now, I throw left-handed. I can play pickleball just because it’s below the waist. But anything above my shoulders, I’ve got a hard time with.”

“It’s definitely a result of the injury that I suffered when I left San Diego. The dislocated right shoulder and all that stuff that I thought I may never play again. So that kind of put me on the fast track to a degenerative shoulder, and all kinds of arthritic changes and stuff like that. But I don’t throw with my right arm anymore. If I could, I would absolutely still be playing.”

Brees retired in 2021, ESPN reported.

Brees becomes eligible for the Hall of Fame in 2026, according to CNN.