Report: Cause of death revealed for ‘General Hospital’ actor Tyler Christopher

Tyler Christopher: The soap opera star won a Daytime Emmy in 2016 for his role as Nikolas Cassadine on “General Hospital." (Earl Gibson III/Getty Images)

Actor Tyler Christopher suffocated to death due to the position he was in while he was intoxicated, a San Diego County medical examiner has determined, according to TMZ.

The former “General Hospital” actor’s death certificate listed “positional asphyxia” due to acute alcohol intoxication as the cause of his Oct. 31 death, according to TMZ which saw the medical examiner’s documents.

An additional finding of coronary artery atherosclerosis was also listed as a contributing factor to his death. Atherosclerosis is a condition where plaque forms on the walls of the arteries.

His death was ruled accidental.

Christopher, who was 50 when he died, was known for his role as Nikolas Cassadine on “General Hospital,” a role for which he won a Daytime Emmy.

The actor also starred on “Days of Our Lives” between 2017 and 2019, and earned a Daytime Emmy nomination for his performance as Stefan DiMera.

