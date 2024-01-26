Remains found at serial killer Herb Baumeister’s former house identified as man missing since 1993

WESTFIELD, Ind. — Human remains that were found at a property in Westfield, Indiana in 1996 have been identified, officials said.

Hamilton County Coroner, Jeff Jellison announced that the remains found in 1996 from Fox Hollow Farm in Westfield have been identified as Manuel Resendez. The house formerly belonged to Herb Baumeister.

Resendez was reported missing in Aug. 1993, the coroner’s office said.

“The identification of Manuel Resendez was the result of the dedication of many forensic experts working collaboratively in an effort to identify nearly 10,000 human remains recovered from Fox Hollow Farm,” the coroner’s office said.

Around 10,000 charred bones as well as bone fragments were found at Baumeister’s 18-acre property in Westfield, Jellison said, according to The Associated Press.

Baumeister was one of Indiana’s most notorious serial killers, according to WXIN.

Baumeister was suspected of killing at least 25 young men, WTHR reported. Investigators believe he may be responsible for many others. Investigators believe that he frequented gay bars and had lured men back to his home and killed them, the AP reported. He was a married father of three.

Authorities focused on him in 1996 after his son reportedly found a skull in their backyard, according to the news station. Baumeister fled to the Canadian border where he ended his own life.

“I would like to thank the entire team of law enforcement and forensic specialists that have come together to support this effort. A special thanks goes to the hardworking people at the Indiana State Police Laboratory and Dr. Krista Latham of the Biology & Anthropology Department at the University of Indianapolis,” said Jellison.

