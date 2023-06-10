Recall alert: Wawona frozen fruit voluntarily recalled over possible Hepatitis A contamination

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The United States Food & Drug Administration and Wawona Frozen Foods have announced a voluntary recall due to a possible health risk for the company’s Organic DayBreak Blend.

In a news release, the FDA said that Wawona Frozen Foods had voluntarily recalled its Organic Daybreak Blend that was processed and sold in 2022 because of possible Hepatitis A contamination with some of the organic frozen strawberries that were grown in Mexico.

The recall is “out of an abundance of caution,” and no illnesses related to the product have been associated with the recall, the FDA said.

The product was sold in four-pound bags at Costco stores in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, and Washington from April 15, 2022, to June 26, 2022, according to the FDA.

The product is no longer available for sale at Costco. Some of the Organic DayBreak Blend products that are on store shelves are not part of the recall.

According to the FDA, the Organic DayBreak Blend has the following lot codes:

BEST IF USED BY
09/23/2023		BEST IF USED BY
09/29/2023		BEST IF USED BY
09/30/2023		BEST IF USED BY
10/18/2023
Affected Lot Code:Affected Lot Code:Affected Lot Code:Affected Lot Code:
20082D0420088D0420089D0920108D04
20082D0520088D0520089D1020108D05
20082D0620088D0620089D1120108D06
20082D0720088D0720089D1220108D07
20082D0820088D0820108D08
20088D09
20088D10
20088D11
20088D12

If you have questions, you can contact Wawona Frozen Foods at www.wawona.com or by calling 1-866-534-9986 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PDT, Monday through Thursday.

