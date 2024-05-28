Recall alert: Volkswagen recalls 79K vehicles due software issue

Volkswagen ID.4

FILE PHOTO: Nearly 80,000 Volkswagens are being recalled.

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has announced the recall of nearly 80,000 Volkswagen vehicles.

The NHTSA said there is a software issue in some 2021 through 2023 ID.4 vehicles that can make the center display and instrument panels either not boot or reset.

When that happens, the speedometer and the rearview camera displays will disappear.

Dealers will update the software for free.

People whose cars are being recalled will get a letter after July 12 or they may contact Volkswagen directly at 800-893-5298. The internal recall number is 919A.

