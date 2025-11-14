Recall alert: Trek recalls 68K bikes because of brake issue

Trek bike
Recall alert Trek bikes are being recalled due to an issue with the brakes. (cpsc.gov)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Trek has recalled thousands of bikes because their brakes may not engage, increasing the risk of a crash.

Read more trending news

The recall affects 68,000 Trek and Electra-branded bikes with coaster brakes and replacement rear wheels with coaster brakes, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

The following bikes are being recalled:

Electra:

  • Townie Rental 1 Step Through, model year 2026
  • Sprocket 1 16, model year 2026

Trek:

  • Precaliber 12, model year 2026
  • Precaliber 16, model year 2024 and 2026
  • Precaliber 20, model year 2024 and 2026
  • Precaliber 12 CB replacement wheel, model year 2026
  • Precaliber 16 CB replacement wheel, model year 2026
  • Precaliber 20 CB replacement wheel, model year 2026

The bikes were sold in various colors at Trek and Electra authorized sellers nationwide, both in stores and online, from August 2023 to September 2025 for between $300 and 660 for the bikes or $66 and $77 for the wheels, the CPSC said.

To find out if your bike was recalled, click here and enter the serial number.

For more information, contact Trek by phone at 800-373-4594 or online.

Latest recalls:

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599

    More from KKYX

    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!