Recall alert: Trader Joe’s chicken soup dumplings recalled over possible foreign matter

Recalled: Steamed chicken soup dumplings shipped to Trader Joe's locations nationwide have been recalled. (USDA)

WASHINGTON — A California company is recalling nearly 62,000 pounds of steamed chicken soup dumplings shipped nationwide to Trader Joe’s locations because they may be contaminated with hard plastic from a permanent marker pen, health officials said Saturday,

>> Read more trending news

According to a news release from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), CJ Foods Manufacturing Beaumont Corporation, a Beaumont, Calif., establishment, is recalling approximately 61,839 pounds of its product.

The steamed chicken soup dumplings were produced on Dec. 7, 2023.

6-ounce boxes with plastic trays containing six pieces of “TRADER JOE’S Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings” with lot codes “03.07.25.C1-1″ and “03.07.25.C1-2″ printed on the side of the box.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-46009″ inside the USDA mark of inspection, according to the FSIS.

The problem was discovered after CJ Foods Manufacturing Beaumont Corporation received complaints from customers who said they found hard plastic similar to those found on a permanent marker pen.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions or injury from customers who have consumed the product, the FSIS release stated.

The agency is urging consumers not to eat the products and to either throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

Customers with questions about the recall can contact the CJ Foods Manufacturing Beaumont Corporation’s Consumer Experience Department at 800-544-6855.

©2023 Cox Media Group