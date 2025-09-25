Recall alert: Sprout Organics expands food pouch recall

Recall alert The recall of Sprout Organics food pouches has been expanded. (FDA)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Sprout Organics has expanded its recall of Sweet Potato Apple and Spinach pouches due to potentially elevated lead levels, now including additional lots.

The Food and Drug Administration said the recall, initially announced on September 16, 2025, affects 3.5-ounce pouches sold at Walgreens, independent retailers across multiple states, as well as online. No illnesses have been reported, and the recall is voluntary following routine sampling.

The affected product was distributed to independent retailers in the following states:

  • Arizona
  • Colorado
  • Florida
  • Idaho
  • Illinois
  • Indiana
  • Iowa
  • Massachusetts
  • Maine
  • Minnesota
  • Mississippi
  • Missouri
  • Montana
  • Nevada
  • New Hampshire
  • New Jersey
  • New Mexico
  • New York
  • North Carolina
  • Ohio
  • Pennsylvania
  • Rhode Island
  • Texas
  • Utah
  • Vermont
  • Wisconsin
  • Wyoming

Consumers are advised to check the expiration date and lot code on the bottom strip of the pouch to determine if their product is part of the recall, the FDA said.

The specific lot codes and best-by dates included in the recall are:

  • Lot 4212, best by Oct292025
  • Lot 4213, best by Oct302025
  • Lot 4282, best by Dec042025
  • Lot 4310, best by Feb042026

Sprout Organics emphasizes that no other products are impacted by this recall and encourages consumers to return affected products to their local store for a full refund.

For more information on the recall and Sprout Organics’ testing program, consumers can visit the company’s website, call 510-833-6089 or email.

