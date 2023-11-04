Recall alert: Spaghetti loops with meat sauce recalled over misbranding

Recalled: The spaghetti loops with meat sauce product has been recalled. (USDA)

WASHINGTON — A Minnesota company is recalling approximately 147,132 pounds of spaghetti loops with meat sauce meal products due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen, federal officials said Thursday.

>> Read more trending news

In a news release from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, Fairmont Foods, Inc., is recalling the product because it contains egg, a known allergen, which was not declared on the product label.

The frozen, not-ready-to-eat products were produced between December 2022 and August 2023, the FSIS said in its release.

The product subject to recall is a .25-ounce tray-in-box package containing “kidfresh Spaghetti Loops Meat Sauce” and bearing the lot codes FF120722, FF011823, FF021623, FF032323, FF042623, FF071923, or FF081023.

The recalled product had a “best if used by” date from April 2024 to December 2024 on the side of the box, the FSIS said.

They bore the establishment number “EST. 2WM” on the side of the box, below the “best if used by” date. The products were shipped to distributors in Georgia, Indiana, and Texas for further distribution at the retail level.

The problem was discovered by Fairmont Foods while conducting a routine ingredient label review. Officials said the problem occurred after a change in noodle formulation by the supplier.

According to the FSIS, one customer with an egg allergy reported an adverse reaction after consuming the product.

The agency said that consumers should either throw the items away or return them to the point of purchase.

Consumers with questions can contact John Heuer, executive vice president at Fairmont Foods, Inc., at 507-238-9001 or john.heuer@fairmontfoods.com.

©2023 Cox Media Group