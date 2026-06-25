Recall alert: Solar, wireless power banks recalled for overheating

Thousands of power banks have been recalled.

Thousands of solar wireless power banks were recalled because the lithium-ion battery can swell and overheat.

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The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall affects 7,400 Super Off-Road 12,000 mAH solar wireless power banks in the U.S. and another 4,964 in Canada.

They were given away as a promotional item by various companies from January 2019 to December 2023.

If you have the recalled power bank, do not use it; contact Spector & Co. to register for a full refund.

For more information, contact the company by phone at 888-377-7732, by email or online.

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