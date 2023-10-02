Recall alert: Seasonings recalled over rodent feces found in oregano samples

Seasoning recalled Regal Foods, Inc of Leola, PA, is recalling various seasonings because rodent feces were found in samples of oregano, according to the Food and Drug Administration. (lunanaranja/Getty Images)

Regal Foods, Inc. of Leola, Pennsylvania, is recalling various seasonings because rodent feces were found in samples of oregano, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

Regal Foods Inc., located in Leola, issued the recall in July, and it was determined to be a Class II Recall by the FDA this week.

The recalled products were distributed in Georgia, Maryland, Pennsylvania and Kentucky.

The recalled products include:

Regal Italian Seasoning 3.25#, 3.25-lb, plastic bag

Product quantity: 674 lbs



Code information: Code 10201310

Regal Oregano Leaves 20-lbs, 4-oz, 1.5-lbs, various containers

Product quantity: 9,460 lbs



Code information: Codes ORE22183, 8370, 8400 OM/23-550

Regal Taco Seasoning 10-oz , 25#, 5#, various containers

Product quantity: 1559 lbs



Code information: Codes REGAL TACO SEASONING 10oz ORE22183 REGAL TACO SEASONING 25# 8400 REGAL TACO SEASONING 5# ORE22183 REGAL TACO SEASONING 5# 8400

Regal Herbs & Garlic 25#, 5#, 2#, various containers

Product quantity: 660 lbs



Code information: Code 8400

Regal Fajita Seasoning 8#, various containers

Product quantity: 118 lbs



Code information: Code ORE22183

Regal Herbs de Provence 2#, various containers

Product quantity: 36 lbs



Code information: Code 8400

Regal Pasta Herb 4oz, various containers.

Product quantity: 12 lbs



Code information: Code ORE22183

Regal Blackening Season 5#, various containers

Product quantity: 56 lbs



Code information: Code ORE22183

Anyone who purchased the recalled products should immediately dispose of and not consume it, the FDA said.

