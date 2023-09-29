Recall alert: Rust-Oleum Professional Florescent Pink marking paint recalled

Recall alert The CPSC announced the recall of Rust-Oleum Professional Fluorescent Pink Inverted Marking Spray Paint. (cpsc.gov)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of about 84,000 cans of Rust-Oleum Professional Fluorescent Pink Inverted Marking Spray Paint.

The can’s spray valve assembly can come off and hit the person using the spray paint, causing an impact injury, the CPSC said.

The spray cans have a florescent pink plastic lid with lot code S34052 if purchased at Lowe’s or S34054 if purchased at other retailers such as Home Depot, other hardware stores or online on Amazon from April 2023 to July 2023. They retailed for about $10 each.

Rust-Oleum is offering a full refund.

Owners should not use the recalled spray pint and take a photo of the product and one of the date codes on the bottom of the can, wrap it in a plastic bag and put it out of reach of children, then contact Rust-Oleum via email for a refund. They will be asked to provide the photos, name and mailing address, according to the CPSC.

For more information, you can call Rust-Oleum at 800-908-4050 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday. You can also visit the company’s website.

