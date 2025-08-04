Recall alert: Kia recalls 300K vehicles for two separate issues

FILE PHOTO: Kia has recalled more than 300,000 cars in two separate recalls over trim detachment.

Kia America, Inc. is recalling over 300,000 vehicles from the 2023-2025 model years due to trim pieces that may detach while driving, posing a road hazard.

The recalls affect 201,149 Kia Telluride vehicles and 100,063 Kia K5 vehicles. In the Telluride models, the door belt molding trim can delaminate and detach, while in the K5 models, the left and right rear window trim pieces may loosen and detach. These detached pieces can become road hazards, increasing the risk of a crash.

Kia will address the issue by having dealers inspect and replace the affected trim assemblies free of charge. Owners of the affected vehicles will receive notification letters after Sept. 26.

For the Telluride recall, Kia assigned the recall number SC347, and for the K5 recall, the number is SC346. Owners can contact Kia customer service at 800-333-4542 for more information.

