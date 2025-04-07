Recall alert: Johnsonville recalls cheddar bratwurst due to plastic

A tray of Johnsonville cheddar bratwursts.
Recall alert The USDA FSIS said some Johnsonville cheddar bratwursts have been recalled due to plastic. (USDA FSIS)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Check your refrigerator if you have purchased Johnsonville’s cheddar bratwurst. The product has been recalled due to potential foreign matter contamination.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said the cheddar brats may have hard plastic in them.

They were made on Feb. 5 and are packaged in a 19-oz. sealed firm tray package, which contains five bratwursts. The package has code B9FOD and establishment number “Est. 1647.”

They were shipped to stores in Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

If you have the recalled bratwursts, you should throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

For more information, contact Johnsonville by phone at 888-556-2728 or by email.

