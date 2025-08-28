Recall alert: Ford recalls nearly 500K SUVs over brake hose issue

By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Ford recalled almost 500,000 SUVs because the vehicles’ rear brake hoses may rupture.

The recall affects a total of 499,129 model year 2016 to 2018 Lincoln MKX and 2018 Edge SUVs.

The rear brake jounce hose may break and leak fluid. A brake jounce is a flexible, high-pressure rubber hose connecting the brake lines to the calipers.

The lack of sufficient brake fluid may cause the SUV to need more space to stop, increasing the risk of a crash, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.

Ford has yet to develop a fix, so owners will receive two alerts concerning the recall. The first will be sent on Sept. 8 and will inform owners about the recall, while a second will be sent once a fix is available. The second letter is expected to be sent in April, the NHTSA said.

Owners can call Ford at 866-436-7332. The company’s internal recall number is 25S87.

