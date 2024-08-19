Recall alert: Ford Explorers with Police Interceptor Utility Package recalled

Recall alert FILE PHOTO: Ford has announced the recall of more than 85.200 vehicles. (WDnet Digital Creation Studio/WDnet Studio - stock.adobe.com)

Ford has recalled some 2020 to 2022 Explorers that have the Police Interceptor Utility Package installed.

The recall covers more than 85,200 vehicles.

If the engine fails, the oil and fuel vapor could be released into the engine compartment. If it collects near a hot engine or the exhaust, it can cause an engine fire, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.

Drivers are told to park their vehicles as soon as possible if they hear an unexpected engine noise. lose power or see smoke.

Dealers will update the powertrain control module software and also look for the failure of the rod bearing. They will replace the engine long block if necessary, the NHTSA said.

The first letters will be sent this week alerting owners to the issue with a second letter being sent in 2025 when the fix is available.

Owners can contact Ford directly at 866-436-7332. The internal recall number is 24S52.

