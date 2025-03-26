Recall alert: Chomps meat sticks recalled

Chomps has recalled some of its turkey and beef sticks after receiving reports of metal fragments in them.

Nearly 30,000 pounds of Chomps meat sticks have been recalled.

The sticks could contain metal, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said.

The recall affects both the beef and turkey varieties.

The snack sticks were made between January 16 and 23 and were packaged in bags. They have lot codes ranging from 25016 through 25023 printed on the label. Establishment number 622A or P6220A can also be found on the package.

The beef stick pouch has UPC 856584004763, while the turkey stick pouch has UPC 850015892523.

The individual beef stick has UPC 856584004183, but the turkey stick has UPC 856584004404.

They were sold at Costco locations in Alaska, California, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, North Dakota, Ohio, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin.

If you have the recalled beef sticks you should not eat them and either throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

For more information call Chomps at 855-656-1150 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. CT, or visit the Chomps’ website.

©2025 Cox Media Group