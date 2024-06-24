Recall alert: Canned coffee recalled due to possible deadly botulinum toxin

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The Food and Drug Administration announced the voluntary recall of all of Snapchill L canned coffee products due to possible botulinum toxin.

The Federal Drug and Food Administration is aware of the recall. The issue was found the FDA notified Snapchill that its low-acid canned foods process for manufacturing the recalled items was not filed with the agency.

The FDA said that the botulinum toxin is botulism. Botulism is a possibly deadly form of food poisoning.

Symptoms include, according to the FDA:

  • General weakness
  • Dizziness
  • Double-vision
  • Trouble with speaking or swallowing
  • Trouble breathing
  • Weakness of other muscles
  • Abdominal distension
  • Constipation

Symptoms can start anywhere from six hours to two weeks after consuming the food product that has the toxin in it.

No illnesses have been reported.

The canned coffee products were sold at multiple coffee roasters and retailers across the country, the FDA said. The products come in can sizes that are between 7 oz. and 12 oz. It has “Produced and distributed by Snapchill LLC” written under the nutrition facts panel.

If you have any of the products, the FDA recommends destroying it, returning it to Snapchill or returning the product where you purchased it to get a refund. Snapchill needs proof of purchase as well as a photo of the product or products before you destroy them to get a full refund.

The full list of specific products involved in the recall can be found on Snapchill’s website. They are listed in alphabetical order.

For more information, you can contact Snapchill by email at compliance@snapchill.com or by phone 920-632-6018 Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT.

