Recall alert: 69K wall beds recalled, could crush someone if it falls

Recall alert The CPSC reported more 69,300 beds have been recalled. They can fall from the wall they're attached to. (cpsc.gov)

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of Dorel-produced wall beds that could detach from a wall and fall, potentially crushing someone.

The CPSC said 69,300 wall beds sold under the names Pinnacle, Paramount, Impressions, Holly Hills and Her Majesty and under the brand Signature Sleep or Novogratz were part of the recall.

The beds came in full- and queen-sized in a variety of colors including white, light oak, gray oak, black oak, espresso, walnut and natural.

They were sold online at Wayfair, Overstock, Amazon, Home Depot, Walmart, Target, Lowes and other retailers from May 2021 to April 2024 for about $900.

There have been 22 reports of the beds falling with 10 people being hurt including some who had concussions, the CPSC said.

If you have the recalled wall beds, you should stop using them and contact Dorel for a professional inspection and reinstallation, as necessary. The work will be reimbursed.

For more information, contact Dorel Home Furnishings at 888-828-8620 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday. You can also reach the company by email or online.

