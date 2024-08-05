Recall alert: 49K Hyundai Santa Fe SUVs recalled over air bag, electrical issue

Hyundai logo on a building

Recall alert Hyundai has recalled 49,700 Santa Fe and Santa Fe HEV SUVs. (Robert - stock.adobe.com)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has announced the recall of more than 49,700 Hyundai Santa Fe SUVs over an issue with the air bags and electrical systems.

The NHTSA said the recall affects some 2024 Santa Fe and Santa Fe HEVs.

The main floor wiring harness can rub against the passenger side second-row bench seat assembly and be damaged. The damage could prevent the air bags from deploying. They also may go off unexpectedly.

Dealers will inspect and either repair or replace the wiring harness if needed for free.

Owners will be notified by mail after Sept. 23 but can contact Hyundai directly at 855-371-9460. The company’s internal recall number is 265.

