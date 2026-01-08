Recall alert: 45K adult bed rails recalled in three separate alerts

Three brands of bed rails are being recalled due to entrapment hazards.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission issued three recall alerts for adult bed rails that affect more than 45,450 devices.

The first recall involves 14,250 Yolaah portable bed rails because when they’re used on a bed, a person can become entrapped within the rail itself or between the mattress and bedrail, the CPSC said.

The recall affects BR-01 models that have a black rubber hand grip, storage pocket and white metal base.

They were sold on Amazon from September to October for about $35.

If you have it, you should not use it and call Yollah for a refund. You will need to cut the bag off the rail, as well as cut the black safety strap in half. You will alsohave to write “RECALLED” on the upper and lower rails in black permanent marker, then take a photo of the bed rail with the markings and email it to the company before disposing of it, the CPSC said.

The second recall involves 26,200 Sangohe bed rails for the same issue, the CPSC said.

The bedrail being recalled is model number KDB504A01FT, which was sold on Amazon and Walmart websites from August 2023 to October 2025 for between $50 and $80.

Again, you should cut the handrails’ foam padding and write “RECALLED” on the upper and lower rails with a permanent marker. You will then need to take a photograph and send it to the company by email.

The final recall involves 5,000 Agrish adult portable bed rails. Again, people can become entrapped in the bed rail or between the rail and the bed itself, the CPSC said.

Three models are part of the recall: 2512, 2513 and 2516.

They were sold on Amazon from April to October for between $50 and $80, the CPSC said.

In this case, you will have to register the rail online and receive instructions on how to get a refund.

