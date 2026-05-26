Recall alert: 421K Hyundais recalled over software, brake issue

FILE PHOTO: Hyundai recalled more than 421,000 vehicles because of a software issue.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced a recall of 421,078 Hyundai vehicles due to a software issue that could cause the brakes to apply unexpectedly.

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The agency said the front camera software could prematurely trigger the forward collision avoidance system, causing the brakes to be applied.

The following vehicles from the 2025-2026 model years are part of the recall:

Santa Cruz

Tucson

Tuscon Hybrid

Tuscon Plug-In Hybrid Electric (PHEV)

Dealers will update the software for free.

Owners will be alerted to the issue by mail after July 17 but can contact the automaker at 855-371-9460. The company’s internal recall number is 302.

The vehicle identification numbers can be searched on the NHTSA website.

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