Recall alert: 29K fire alarm sounders, strobe lights recalled

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of 29,000 Honeywell System Sensor L-series low-frequency Sounders and Strobe devices.

The fire alarms are typically installed in apartments and commercial buildings.

They can malfunction and not alert people of a fire, the CPSC said.

The recall affects the following model numbers:

  • HWL-LF
  • HWL-LF-BP10
  • HRL-LF
  • HRL-LF-BP10
  • HGWL-LF-BP10
  • P2WL-LF

They all have date codes 3034 or 3035 with the model number, date code and “System Sensor” printed on the device label.

They were sold by Honeywell-authorized installers and fire equipment distributors for about $107.

Owners of the recalled devices should reach out to System Sensor for a free inspection and repair.

For more information, contact the company by phone at 800-736-7672 from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday, by email or online.

