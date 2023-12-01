Recall alert: 29K electric throws, blankets recalled; may overheat

Recall alert The CPSC has announced the recall of almost 30,000 blankets and throws (cpsc.gov)

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced a recall of more than 29,800 electric blankets and throws because they can overheat, posing a burn and fire hazard.

The CPSC said the Berkshire Blanket Heated Throws and Blankets came in a variety of colors and patterns and were sold at L.L. Bean, Army and Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES) stores and online at berkshireblanket.com; Amazon, Target, Macys and QVC. They retailed for between $50 and $180.

The items sold through L.L. Bean have both L.L. Bean and Berkshire Blanket branding. The others have just Berkshire Blanket branding.

The blankets were made to fit twin-, full/queen- or king-sized beds while the throws were 50 inches wide by 60 inches long. Both were made of polyester in blue, cream, gray, hummus, striped blue and snowflake patterns, according to the CPSC.

They also had a white cord with a white digital controller unit.

The following model numbers are part of the recall:

Berkshire Blanket Heated Throws

05012218641-06302218641

05012218642-06302218642

05012218806-06302218806

05012218807-06302218807

05012218828-06302218828

05012218811-06302218811

05012218809-06302218809

05012218810-06302218810

050122E0551-063022E0551

050122E0549-063022E0549

Berkshire Blanket Heated Blankets

050122E0545-063022E0545

050122E0546-063022E0546

050122E0550-063022E0550

050122E0544-063022E0544

If you have the recalled blanket or throw your’re being told to contact Berkshire Blanket & Home Co. for a refund. You’ll have to register and provide a photo of the destroyed blanket showing the cord that has been cut, as well as a photo of the watch label after you write “refund” on it. You will also need to write a five-digit refund code on the label.

For more information, call Berkshire Blanket & Home Co. at 888-359-4662 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday. You can also email the company or visit its website.

