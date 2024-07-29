Recall alert: 291K BMWs recalled over cargo rail issue

Recall alert The NHTSA announced the recall of more than 291,000 BMWs. (Lutsenko Oleksandr/Олександр Луценко - stock.adobe.com)

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced the recall of more than 291,100 BMW vehicles.

The agency said that the attachment for the interior cargo rail may get damaged in a crash and could come off.

The recall affects some 2019 through 2023 X3 sDrive30i, X3 xDrive30i, X3 M4i and X3 M vehicles.

Dealers will replace the rear cargo rail attachment bolts for free, the NHTSA said.

Owners will be alerted to the issue after Aug. 30, but they may contact BMW directly at 800-525-7417.

