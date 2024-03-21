Recall alert: 290K roller ball candy recalled due to choking hazard

Roller Ball Candy

Recall alert The CPSC announced the recall of 290,000 roller ball candies. (cpsc.gov)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of 290,000 roller ball candies made by Twenty Four Six Foods.

>> Read more trending news

The ball in the candy container can come out and pose a choking hazard.

The candy was sold under the brand “Funtime Roller Ball Candy” and came in blue raspberry, strawberry and green apple flavors.” Happiness USA is printed on the back along with warning labels.

The product was sold at kosher markets nationwide from January 2018 through July 2023 for around $2, the CPSC said.

If you have the candy in your home, you’re told to take it away from children and contact Twenty Four Six Foods for a refund.

You can contact the company at 833-436-1200 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET Monday through Thursday or by email for more information.

Latest recalls:

©2023 Cox Media Group

On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599
    More from KKYX
    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!