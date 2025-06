Recall alert: 20.4M eggs recalled because of potential salmonella contamination

Tens of millions of eggs have been recalled over salmonella concerns.

The Food and Drug Administration announced that August Egg Company recalled 1.7 million dozen brown cage-free and brown certified organic eggs, or 20.4 million individual eggs, that were distributed across nine states.

They were sold at Walmart stores in Arizona, California, Illinois, Indiana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Nevada, Washington and Wyoming. The recalled eggs were also sold at Save Mart, FoodMaxx, Lucky, Smart & Final, Safeway, Raleys, Food 4 Less and Ralphs locations in California and Nevada.

The eggs have sell-by dates from March 4 to either June 4 or June 19, 2025.

They have plant code P-6562 or CA5330 with Julian Dates between 32 and 126.

The following eggs are part of the recall:

Clover Organic Large Brown 12 eggs

First Street Cage Free Large Brown Loose 1 case=150 eggs

Nulaid Medium Brown Cage Free 12 eggs

Nulaid Jumbo Brown Cage Free 12 eggs

O Organics Cage Free Large Brown 6 eggs

O Organics Large Brown 12 eggs

O Organics Large Brown 18 eggs

Marketside Organic Large Cage Free Brown 12 eggs

Marketside Organic Large Cage Free Brown 18 eggs

Marketside Large Cage Free Brown 12 eggs

Marketside Large Cage Free Brown 18 eggs

Raley’s Large Cage Free Brown 12 eggs

Raley’s Large Cage Free Brown 18 eggs

Raley’s Organic Large Cage Free Brown 12 eggs

Raley’s Organic Large Cage Free Brown 18 eggs

Simple Truth Medium Brown Cage Free 18 eggs

Simple Truth Large Brown Cage Free 18 eggs

Sun Harvest Organic Cage Free Large Brown 12 eggs

Sun Harvest Organic Cage Free Large Brown 18 eggs

Sunnyside Large Brown Cage Free 12 eggs

Sunnyside Large Brown Cage Free 18 eggs

Sunnyside Organic Cage Free Large Brown 12 eggs

Sunnyside Organic Cage Free Large Brown 18 eggs

Loose Small Brown Cage Free-1 box= 6 flats (1 flat= 30 eggs)

Loose Medium Brown Cage Free -1 box= 6 flats (1 flat= 30 eggs)

Loose Medium Brown Organic -1 box= 6 flats (1 flat= 30 eggs)

Loose Large Brown Organic-1 box= 6 flats (1 flat= 30 eggs)

Loose Jumbo Brown Cage Free -1 box=5 flats(1 flat=20 eggs)

Loose Jumbo Brown Organic -1 box=5 flats(1 flat=20 eggs)

If you have the recalled eggs, you should return them for a full refund, the FDA said.

For more information, call August Egg Company at 800-710-2554 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. PT.

