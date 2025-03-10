Recall alert: 177K Volkswagens recalled; engine cover could melt, cause fire

Volkswagen has recalled more than 177,400 Atlas SUVs.

Volkswagen has recalled more than 177,400 vehicles because the engine cover could come loose and come into contact with hot surfaces.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said that if the engine cover does touch a hot surface it could melt and cause a fire.

The recall affects some 2024 and 2025 Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport vehicles.

Dealers will remove the engine cover at no cost to the owner, the NHTSA said.

Letters will be sent to people who have the recalled SUVs on April 18.

If you want to call Volkswagen about the recall, the number is 800-893-5298. The company’s internal recall number is 10X5.

