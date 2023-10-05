Recall alert: 145K Cocco Candy Rolling Candy products recalled after child dies

Recall alert The CPSC said a child died after the ball inside a Cocco Candy Rolling Candy container dislodged and got stuck in her throat. (cpsc.gov)

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of about 145,800 Cocco Candy Rolling Candy packages.

A ball inside the container can dislodge, posing a choking hazard.

The CPSC said it received a report where a 7-year-old girl choked on the rolling ball when it came out of the container, killing her. The incident happened in New York in April.

If you have the candy in your home you should take it away from children and contact KGR Distribution Corp for a refund.

The following items are part of the recall:

Cocco Candy Strawberry Flavored Rolling Candy, Unit Barcode: 8683363414008.

Cocco Candy T. Fruitti Flavored Rolling Candy, Unit Barcode 8683363414015.

Cocco Candy Cola Flavored Rolling Candy, Unit Barcode 8683363414022.

The candy was sold in stores nationwide and online at kgrcandies.com from May 2022 through March 2023 for about $2.50 each, the CPSC said.

If you have any questions, you can reach out to the company at 888-802-8823 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or by email. You can also visit the company’s website.

