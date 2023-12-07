Recall alert: 1.38K baby rattles recalled due to choking, ingestion hazards

Recall alert: 1.38K baby rattles recalled due to choking, ingestion hazards (Consumer Product Safety Commission/Consumer Product Safety Commission)

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of about 1,380 “Wooden Music Shaker” and “DTR M&M Maracas” baby rattles.

The rattles were sold in yellow, red, light green and light blue colors. The CPSC said that the red baby rattle has an image of “Minnie Mouse” on it and the yellow baby rattle has an image of “Mickey Mouse” on it.

The CPSC said that they received about five reports of the rattles breaking in the United Kingdom but so far no injuries have been reported.

The rattles affected by the recall have the numbers 7495201 (Wooden Music Shaker) or 5311101 (DTR M&M Maracas) printed on the packaging, the CPSC said. They were sold at storms in Florida, Maryland and Chicago from March 2021 through Aug. 2023 for $3.50 and $4.50.

If you have one of the recalled products, the CPSC recommends you take the rattles away from children immediately, stop using them and return them to a Primark store to get a full refund.

For more information, you can contact Primark U.S. by calling 617-946-3236 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST Monday through Friday or online on its website.

©2023 Cox Media Group

