Recall alert: 1.28M Igloo rolling coolers recalled in expanded campaign

More than 1.28 million coolers have been recalled in an expanded campaign.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the expansion of a recall that already affected more than a million rolling coolers.

The CPSC said that now 1,285,900 Igloo 90 Qt. Flip & Tow Rolling Coolers have been recalled globally in the expanded campaign.

Another 130,000 coolers in the U.S., plus 20,000 in Canada and 5,900 in Mexico, have been added.

The tow handle can pinch a person’s fingertips against the cooler, posing a crushing and even amputation hazard, the CPSC said.

The additional coolers were made before January 2024. The date can be found on the bottom of the cooler in a circle with an arrow pointing to the month of manufacture and the last two digits of the year.

The following coolers are part of the expanded recall:

Latitude 90 QT Roller

Model number 34692, dates 07/2020-09/2021

Model number 34785, dates 10/2021-12/2022

Maxcold Latitude 90 QT Roller

Model number 34790, dates 10/2021-02/2023

They were sold at Costco, Target, Dick’s and other stores nationwide as well as online at Amazon and Igloo Coolers from January 2019 to January 2025 for between $80 and $140.

If you have the recalled coolers, you should not use them until you get a free replacement handle from Igloo.

For more information, call Igloo at 888-943-5182 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email the company or visit the company’s website.

